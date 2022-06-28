5 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW: Top superstar to possibly be involved in title change, Record-breaking star to win MITB briefcase?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW before Money in the Bank 2022. It was the go-home show for MITB 2022 and a massive improvement from last week.

This week, of course, focused on the return of John Cena, and that's where we will start. Cody Rhodes also appeared for an interview while AEW stars such as Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho sent out well wishes to the former franchise player of WWE.

So what did WWE subtly tell us this week? Read more to find out:

#5. John Cena's unhappening segment overshadowed by the tease of a feud

RAW this week revolved around John Cena's 20th-anniversary celebration. From the beginning right up until an hour before the show, everything was about John Cena.

When it came to the actual segment, there was nothing special about it. It was a genuine and heartfelt promo to convey Cena's gratitude to the WWE Universe. However, there was a segment backstage before that where Cena met Ezekiel, and he would soon cross paths with Theory.

This was a clear tease of a feud, and don't be surprised to see Bobby Lashley become United States Champion so that the Theory-Cena match (presumably at SummerSlam) doesn't have a title involved.

Even if Lashley stood tall against Theory, he could still dethrone him.

#4. Has the redemption arc begun for Big Time Becks?

Big Time Becks is heading to Money in the Bank 2022. In an excellent main event on RAW, the record-breaking RAW Women's Champion will overcome several other names, pinning Doudrop last to qualify for the Women's Ladder match.

Given the way the story has played out, it wouldn't be surprising to see Lynch get the briefcase. Asuka is almost guaranteed not to win as she already has before, while the other names aren't necessarily the strongest. Alexa Bliss is a former winner as well.

This could be the start of the redemption arc, and Lynch's late entry into the match is an indication that she will likely win the briefcase for the first time in her career.

#3. Unfortunate news for The Street Profits at Money in the Bank

This week on RAW, we saw a rematch between Montez Ford and Jey Uso for some reason. Jey Uso previously had a victory over Ford two weeks ago and this week, they went at it again with a different outcome.

Montez Ford took to the skies in a great match to beat Jey Uso, making it 3-1 to The Street Profits in their series against The Usos (Tag Team and singles match). From the looks of things, the Usos will continue their record-breaking reign at Money in the Bank 2022.

#2. The Judgment Day and The Mysterios begin a feud on RAW

Backstage on RAW, we saw the true side of heel Finn Balor as he made derogatory implications against Rey Mysterio. Balor and Damian Priest even extended their offer to Dominik to join, which will make this storyline interesting.

Next week, the four men will square off in the ring in a tag team bout, and this could be where the seeds have been planted for a Dominik heel turn.

#1. The Miz and Logan Paul set for a SummerSlam collision course

The Miz continued his mini-feud with AJ Styles and it was revealed to him on RAW that Logan Paul is training to return to the ring. To refresh your memory, The Miz and Logan Paul teamed up at WrestleMania 38 to defeat The Mysterios, after which The Miz turned on the celebrity star.

Logan Paul is eyeing revenge, and it was confirmed that he will be at SummerSlam. AJ Styles defeated The Miz in the count-out, subtly hinting that their feud will continue. Don't be surprised to see Styles back Logan Paul as he is set to return as a babyface soon.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far