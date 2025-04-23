5 Things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after WrestleMania 41

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 concluded with an earth-shaking moment when Bron Breakker joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. This happened after CM Punk and Roman Reigns confronted Heyman and Rollins and tried to take out their frustration of getting double-crossed by Heyman.

However, Breakker made his explosive presence felt. He destroyed the Original Tribal Chief and delivered two Spears - One in the ring and another against the ring barricades. Besides this, Randy Orton also hit an RKO out of nowhere on John Cena, raising speculation for a showdown.

In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

#5. John Cena vs. Randy Orton to main event Backlash 2025

John Cena kicked off RAW after WrestleMania and chastised the WWE Universe for their actions over the years. However, when The Franchise Player was claiming to be the 'Last Real Champion' before The Viper struck with an RKO as he slithered in unnoticed.

The Legend Killer's actions have subtly confirmed that the Stamford-based promotion has already fixed their main event for Backlash, with Orton and Cena clashing for the world title.

It's important to note that The Apex Predator is prominently featured in the official poster of WWE Backlash 2025, as it will be taking place in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Events on Monday night more or less confirmed this gigantic showdown for the upcoming premium live event.

#4. Finn Balor will turn on Dominik Mysterio soon on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio is your new Intercontinental Champion and even defeated Penta on RAW after 'Mania in his first title defense. However, Finn Balor wasn't visibly happy with this even as JD McDongah made his return and aided Dirty Dominik in retaining his gold.

Both JD and Balor share a great bond of friendship, and it appears that the former Universal Champion didn't believe that JD would aid Dominik without asking him anything.

Despite this, the reaction of Balor on Dominik retaining the IC Title seems like a subtle confirmation that we are just a few inches away from Balor turning on The Judgment Day member.

#3. Gunther could be suspended soon

Gunther exceeded all limits on WWE RAW after WrestleMania when he put his hands on the announce team and put Pat McAfee in a sleeper hold. This occurred after the Ring General confronted the RAW commentators and ringside and tried to harass Michael Cole before Pat attempted to save his friend.

However, this resulted in the Imperium leader destroying McAfee, and Adam Pearce wasn't happy with this move. So, it appears that the former World Heavyweight Champion could soon be suspended from the red brand.

#2. Sami Zayn will heel turn again?

Sami Zayn came out during Jey Uso's celebration on WWE RAW this week and congratulated him for his victory over Gunther at The Showcase of The Immortals. After this, Jimmy Uso also joined them, and all three celebrated The YEET Master's first world title victory.

However, it's important to note that Sami still has no world title win in WWE, and his confrontation with Jey seems like a subtle confirmation of his upcoming potential heel turn.

The Honorary Uce will probably turn into a villainous star in the near future and eventually challenge the Samoan twin for a World Heavyweight Title match.

#1. Roman Reigns & CM Punk both seemingly written off from WWE TV

Bron Breakker joined forces with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins and destroyed CM Punk and Roman Reigns this past Monday night. However, the way the storyline was presented and both megastars were destroyed, it appears that the OTC and The Voice of the Voiceless were seemingly written off television for the time being at least.

The potential rationale behind this move could be that WWE wants to solely focus on the new alliance of Heyman, Rollins, and Breakker. Hence, they decided to take Roman and Punk out of the storyline for a while.

What the new alliance has in store for the WWE Universe is something the fans have to watch out for in the coming weeks.

