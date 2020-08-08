Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown! Last week's episode of SmackDown was quite incredible, which is why we felt WWE should ideally have followed up with a solid show as well.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, but the positive is that the show had a fantastic ending. Without dwelling too much on the negatives of SmackDown as we so often do, let's jump right into the things that WWE subtly told us on SmackDown!

#5. Sheamus' entanglement with King Corbin on SmackDown

King Corbin and Sheamus

It's not too often that we get to see heel vs heel rivalries and matches in WWE, but it seems like they're experimenting with that a bit more these days. On RAW, we had a brief Nia Jax-Shayna Baszler interaction that was teased as a feud and on SmackDown, Sheamus crossed paths with King Corbin.

The first match of the night on SmackDown saw Sheamus take on Matt Riddle in a match that ended in a DQ thanks to Shorty G's interference. While Sheamus took care of Shorty G, he had a tense confrontation with fellow SmackDown star King Corbin, who he took issue with.

Later that night, King Corbin faced Jeff Hardy and this time, Sheamus attacked Hardy to cost Corbin the match. He was true to his word about moving on from Jeff Hardy and focused on King Corbin instead.

It led to a match between the two top SmackDown heels and Sheamus won thanks to a little assistance from Matt Riddle. While it might not be an outright face turn yet, could WWE eventually turn Sheamus face on SmackDown and have him align with Matt Riddle? That would certainly be interesting - but perhaps not the best idea. Either way, let's see how the story plays out.