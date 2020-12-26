5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown- Loss of faith in a promising star, 3 major non-title feuds teased?

It just felt like one of the most important episodes of SmackDown that WWE has put on this year, almost like a mini pay-per-view in a sense.

There was very little that was subtly told to us on WWE SmackDown this week, but that said, these 5 points are certainly worth noting from the show.

Because Rohit Nath is away celebrating the Holidays, this writer will try his best to step into his big shoes and convey 5 points that WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know your thoughts and views about the points mentioned in this very article.

#5 Bianca Belair is going to be booked in a pretty strong manner on WWE SmackDown, just not as strong as we thought she would

BELAIR BETTER WIN THE RUMBLE!!! pic.twitter.com/eiXG1xgUOw — Logan Douglas (@LoganDouglas200) December 26, 2020

Let's start off by saying that Bianca Belair had a very strong performance on WWE SmackDown this week, but people on social media aren't happy at all. They see her as a future star, and the fact that it was she that took the pin makes people think that she's been buried. There is a bit of merit in this conclusion, but Bianca Belair is still a WWE SmackDown Superstar with much promise.

Bianca looked strong in Defeat she wasn't Buried and it was a meanless match it doesn't hurt anyone pic.twitter.com/O6P77HljY2 — PatrickBallantine95🇦🇺 (@PBallantine95) December 26, 2020

That said, her booking hasn't really been the best considering that she just lost to Bayley on WWE SmackDown not long ago, and then suffered the same fate this week as well, at the hands of Charlotte Flair, who is not a fan favorite.

To put it plainly, Bianca Belair still very much a woman on course to becoming a future WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. However, the fans would have liked her to be a lot more bulletproof than she is, at the moment.