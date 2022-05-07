5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: Popular babyface to suffer stunning loss at WrestleMania Backlash, Plans for a major heel turn to troll fans? (May 6th, 2022)

Welcome to the special edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash. Admittedly, the Friday night show has been the weakest one this past month despite RAW not even having a world champion. NXT 2.0 has seen some rapid improvement as well.

However, WWE managed to deliver a solid episode of the blue brand just two days before WrestleMania Backlash. There is going to be a lot that happens at the premium live event, including major title changes. So how are things going to play out and what did WWE subtly tell us on SmackDown this week?

#5. The great Madcap Moss-Happy Corbin segment and the fallout

Madcap Moss might be one of the most rapidly-improving superstars on the WWE roster. Despite his corny character, he has done well to make it work and make himself a popular babyface.

It certainly helps that Happy Corbin is a disposable heel, and given how things play out, fans may despise him more at WrestleMania Backlash. Moss didn't even need to lay a finger on Corbin to make him walk away, and this may have indicated that the latter will use dirty tactics to beat him in a stunning upset at WrestleMania Backlash.

#4. Lacey Evans' arrival to SmackDown and possible plans

Lacey Evans' character has been getting cornier by the week. While we will acknowledge that live audiences have cheered Evans' heartfelt story, the repetition of it has instantly become tiring, with a vocal section of fans online stating their displeasure with it.

The former marine using her life story into her character has now become a bit polarizing, and WWE seems to know that. A subtle mention was made by the announcer about how Evans wanted a proper and respectful standing ovation - something a babyface never asks or demands for.

It looks like this a subtle way of the company trolling fans into a major heel turn for Lacey Evans. The more they try to shove in a sympathetic story, the easier it will be for fans to turn on her.

#3. The fate of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

This week on SmackDown, Sasha Banks lost to Shayna Baszler in a quick match. Perhaps it was the headband or simply the fact that the women's tag team titles are likely to go nowhere.

It will be one week from now when the two teams face off for the women's tag team titles, and it's a positive that the current champions have been active. After this, the next best step is for them to defend the titles in NXT.

Either way, Banks' loss this week to Baszler was a subtle indication that the titles will not be changing hands next week.

#2. The inevitability of Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown this week opened up with Ronda Rousey confronting Charlotte Flair. It was perhaps better to start the show with it over ending it with this feud. It has become a bit of a tiresome feud, but it seems to all be coming to a head this Sunday in their "I Quit" match.

One thing is for sure - the bout is likely to exceed their WrestleMania 38 match against each other. All indications are that Rousey will win the title, and WWE did a good job of keeping them apart this week to make it a little less predictable for the show on Sunday.

#1. Sami Zayn's ever-growing importance on SmackDown

Sami Zayn was spying on Shinsuke Nakamura this week as the Japanese star vowed to get one over Roman Reigns. He reported it to Paul Heyman and "took care" of Nakamura by beating him via count-out on SmackDown.

This whole thing was an indication that Zayn's "association" with The Bloodline will continue while Shinsuke Nakamura is likely to be a filler feud for Roman Reigns as his potential first title defense post-WrestleMania.

The Claymore Kick to Reigns in the final segment of the night was an indication that he could suffer his first pinfall in over two-and-a-half years this Sunday.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Kaushik Das