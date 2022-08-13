5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: Possible plans for Karrion Kross vs Roman Reigns disclosed, Huge title change in October?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was an interesting episode from the fallout of last week, and it had its ups and downs.

However, the episode of SmackDown went by quickly, which is usually the sign of an enjoyable show. The build-up to Clash at the Castle continued, and this week saw another major return in the form of Hit Row (without Isiah "Swerve" Scott, of course).

So what did WWE subtly hint at on the second SmackDown after SummerSlam? Keep reading to find out:

#5. What is in store for Karrion Kross and the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

The biggest interest was what happened last week on SmackDown involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux - both of whom returned to WWE after being released last year and instantly made a big impact.

This week, we saw the impact from afar as they were restricted to a backstage segment. Kross, however, has his sights set on Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Given the positioning, Kross could very much challenge Roman Reigns post-Clash at the Castle should The Tribal Chief retain the title.

It will be interesting to see how this situation builds up, but it's also possible that he helps Reigns defeat McIntyre to retain at Clash at the Castle.

#4. What's in store for the SmackDown Women's Championship?

Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler is the direction for Clash at the Castle 2022, and it's a good one. Baszler is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a legitimate contender for the title.

We were admittedly surprised to see Ronda Rousey storm in with a bag of money to pay her fine, meaning that WWE only wrote her off TV for a little while. While Liv Morgan is expected to retain against Shayna Baszler, her feud against Ronda Rousey is also expected to resume by the time September rolls in.

If they can drag the feud until Extreme Rules 2022 (October 8th), WWE can easily squeeze in another month into Morgan's title reign. However, Rousey dethroning her under her new heel persona seems to be heavily hinted at.

#3. Aliyah and Raquel will go far, but not far enough

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez faced Xia Li and Shotzi in the first round of the Women's Tag Team title tournament. The outcome was never in question, but what role will they play in the tournament?

If Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai are the top villains in the tournament, these two will be the top babyfaces. However, given that they are a randomly paired team, we don't see them getting past Sky and Kai in the finals - something we expect them to reach.

However, they are likely to advance in the next round as well. WWE subtly hinted at them being the top babyface team of the tournament.

#2. WWE's genuine moves with the "midcard" titles

This week has been amazing for the United States Championship and the Intercontinental title. The US title hasn't been handled with much respect for years, but the handling of the Intercontinental title has probably been worse.

If you ask any WWE fan which last great Intercontinental title reign they can remember, they are likely to say The Miz in 2016. However, Bobby Lashley on RAW and Gunther on SmackDown have been the perfect superstars to elevate the title, and WWE has been hinting at truly elevating them in the last few weeks.

This week, RAW featured an incredible US title match between Bobby Lashley and Ciampa, while SmackDown was headlined by an amazing Intercontinental title match between Gunther and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The tradition of the Intercontinental title not being defended on premium live specials may continue for a while, but it should fill the void in case the World Champion of the brand isn't present.

#1. Gunther's dominance will continue for a long time on SmackDown

As mentioned, Gunther has helped to elevate the Intercontinental Championship. Although he's just a few months into his reign, something makes the title feel so much more special around him.

There is little doubt that he is the best Intercontinental Champion in the last six years, and WWE is should keep pushing him. This week's SmackDown classic against Shinsuke Nakamura saw Gunther retain, and it was more than a subtle hint that he will be a dominant force for a long time to come.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vishal Kataria