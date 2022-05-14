5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: Possible reason why title unification match will end in controversy, Betrayal to lead to unexpected face turn?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown after WrestleMania Backlash. It certainly wasn't the strongest episode, but perhaps one of the better ones post-WrestleMania.

It's still a bit surprising that RAW is doing so much better without a world champion. But with that said, SmackDown possessed a lot of star power, including Roman Reigns, who has been in the headlines following rumors of a potential hiatus from WWE.

A shout out to Drew Gulak, who received a vicious chest slap from Gunther in perhaps the best moment of the show this week. But since there's nothing subtle about that, here is what WWE hinted at this week on SmackDown:

#5. The tag team title unification match on SmackDown next week and the possible fallout

The night belonged to RK-Bro and Riddle in particular. The RAW Tag Team Champions opened the show demanding a tag team title unification bout, only for Sami Zayn to come out. Zayn would suffer a defeat to Riddle despite trying the same count-out tactics to win.

The Usos would accept RK-Bro's challenge at the end of the night, and Riddle would also give a flying knee to Roman Reigns' face, with the babyfaces standing tall on SmackDown this week.

The tag team title unification match is official for next week. But will we see a clear-cut finish? It's hard to tell. In reality, there needs to be a marquee match for Hell in a Cell, and don't be surprised to see a controversial finish next week to set up the rematch.

#4. Butch's unhinged awesomeness

This might sound like a controversial take, but "Butch" has had more of an impact on the main roster than Pete Dunne would have with his old character. It isn't that the Pete Dunne character wasn't suitable, but the reality is that the unhinged Butch has turned out to be surprisingly entertaining.

He doesn't talk. All he does is wreak havoc and leaves abruptly. The comedic aspect of it has resulted in Sheamus and Ridge Holland often being bewildered at his sudden disappearance. This week, Butch picked up a win and would run through the crowd before returning to celebrate.

It's hard to boo the character, and he could betray Sheamus and Holland to turn face at some point.

#3. Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin aren't done with each other yet

Madcap Moss was the first superstar in WWE this week to declare his intention to participate in the Money in the Bank ladder match. The only issue is that he has to wait a little less than two months for that match.

In the meantime, he needed something to do, and Happy Corbin was more than happy to oblige as he brutally assaulted his old ally. It resulted in Moss getting stretchered out of SmackDown, giving him more sympathy as a babyface.

This was a subtle hint that Moss vs. Corbin isn't done and that it will likely lead to a few more matches, and even potentially a Money in the Bank qualifier next month.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura has to get through the henchmen before the boss

Shinsuke Nakamura will have to keep waiting to get a Universal Championship opportunity. It's unfortunate because he would be a readymade opponent for Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell, but all rumors have indicated that The Tribal Chief won't be competing at the premium live event next month.

Drew McIntyre wasn't there this week either. That was an indication that the rivalry will only fully kickstart later on, and it may not even be next month. However, Nakamura could earn his way to contention in his mini-feud with Sami Zayn on SmackDown.

#1. The incredible start to Ronda Rousey's title reign and what lies ahead

Ronda Rousey has the chance to redeem what has been an underwhelming three months upon her WWE return. February to April wasn't a strong period for her, with many fans of the opinion that she wasn't a great addition to the roster despite her star power.

The cream will always rise to the top, and two nights of incredible performances could potentially make fans completely change their opinion of Rousey and her current WWE run. She stole the show at WrestleMania Backlash with the incredible "I Quit" match against Charlotte Flair, and this week on SmackDown, she had an open challenge, answered by Raquel Rodriguez.

We're not big fans of the fact that Rodriguez smiles so much, but that shouldn't take away her incredible attempt at Rousey this week. The two had the best match of the night on SmackDown, with The Baddest Woman on the Planet winning and showing her opponent respect afterward.

This is the right way to handle her title reign, and what was even better was the Shotzi-Aliyah segment, indicating that there won't be a shortage of challengers for the champion.

