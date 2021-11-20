×
Create
Notifications

5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before Survivor Series: Possible spoiler on top Survivor Series match, Former World Champion's WrestleMania 38 storyline officially begins?

Both Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks had eventful nights on SmackDown
Both Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks had eventful nights on SmackDown
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Nov 20, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Listicle

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on the SmackDown before Survivor Series 2021. We're now less than two days before the fourth (or now fifth) biggest pay-per-view of the year, and the build-up is officially complete.

A special shoutout to the incredibly unique promo package made for Xia Li, whose highly-anticipated debut seems to be getting closer.

And that person was @XiaWWE!COMING SOON. #SmackDown https://t.co/BWWB6kIz8L

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura picked up a win over Angel of Los Lotharios ahead of his Survivor Series clash against United States Champion Damian Priest. The company also announced a 25-man Dual Brand Battle Royal for Survivor Series to commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Rock's WWE debut at Madison Square Garden.

Here's what WWE subtly told us on a solid go-home episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series 2021:

#5. Dissent on Team SmackDown to play a big role at Survivor Series?

💀😂#SmackDown @SonyaDevilleWWE @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/bKdsA5ZQ6c

Shotzi vs. Sasha Banks has been a relatively minor feud on the Friday night show. While Banks was initially targeting the brand's Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, her priorities shifted when she was announced for Team SmackDown and was made the captain as well.

Shotzi has been in her way and following a loss, she attacked The Boss viciously and turned heel in the process. Since then, the two women have been clashing horns on SmackDown, with a match having been booked between them for two days before Survivor Series.

Sonya Deville, the authoritarian, tried to play peacemaker and told both women that she expected them both to shake hands after the bout. The match was a brutal one for Sasha Banks.

"You are nothing but TRASH!"#SmackDown @ShotziWWE @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/GxJ9eQXGTH

Shotzi put her hand inside the steel steps and started assaulting her, injuring her arm in the process. It led to a dragged-out effort from Banks, who brilliantly utilized her legs to lock in the Bank Statement and the win.

Post-match, Sasha Banks shook Shotzi's hands as she said she would, but transitioned it immediately into a Backstabber, with Sonya Deville having no choice but to accept what happened.

This story between the two superstars is going to tie directly into the five-on-five elimination clash at Survivor Series. Shotzi, in all likeliness, is going to attack Banks, who already has an injured arm in the storyline because of the match. The chances of Team SmackDown beating Team RAW seem slim to none at this point.

1 / 5 NEXT
Edited by Kaushik Das
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी