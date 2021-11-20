5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before Survivor Series: Possible spoiler on top Survivor Series match, Former World Champion's WrestleMania 38 storyline officially begins?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on the SmackDown before Survivor Series 2021. We're now less than two days before the fourth (or now fifth) biggest pay-per-view of the year, and the build-up is officially complete.

A special shoutout to the incredibly unique promo package made for Xia Li, whose highly-anticipated debut seems to be getting closer.

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura picked up a win over Angel of Los Lotharios ahead of his Survivor Series clash against United States Champion Damian Priest. The company also announced a 25-man Dual Brand Battle Royal for Survivor Series to commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Rock's WWE debut at Madison Square Garden.

Here's what WWE subtly told us on a solid go-home episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series 2021:

#5. Dissent on Team SmackDown to play a big role at Survivor Series?

Shotzi vs. Sasha Banks has been a relatively minor feud on the Friday night show. While Banks was initially targeting the brand's Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, her priorities shifted when she was announced for Team SmackDown and was made the captain as well.

Shotzi has been in her way and following a loss, she attacked The Boss viciously and turned heel in the process. Since then, the two women have been clashing horns on SmackDown, with a match having been booked between them for two days before Survivor Series.

Sonya Deville, the authoritarian, tried to play peacemaker and told both women that she expected them both to shake hands after the bout. The match was a brutal one for Sasha Banks.

Shotzi put her hand inside the steel steps and started assaulting her, injuring her arm in the process. It led to a dragged-out effort from Banks, who brilliantly utilized her legs to lock in the Bank Statement and the win.

Post-match, Sasha Banks shook Shotzi's hands as she said she would, but transitioned it immediately into a Backstabber, with Sonya Deville having no choice but to accept what happened.

This story between the two superstars is going to tie directly into the five-on-five elimination clash at Survivor Series. Shotzi, in all likeliness, is going to attack Banks, who already has an injured arm in the storyline because of the match. The chances of Team SmackDown beating Team RAW seem slim to none at this point.

