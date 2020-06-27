5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Surprising new title challenger emerges, Possible confirmation of Strowman-Wyatt match result? (June 26th, 2020)

WWE put on an interesting episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Did WWE pull out all the stops, or was it a limited episode?

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Braun Strowman

WWE put out a rather interesting episode of Friday Night SmackDown this week. The entire episode revolved around The Undertaker and his apparent retirement. As a result, half the episode went in replaying 'The Boneyard' match and with all the tributes from the legends of the past.

Either way, it wasn't a bad episode per se - just not too important in terms of storyline progression. Regardless, there were a few interesting things WWE subtly told us on the show:

#5 A surprising WWE Superstar is challenger for Bayley...but will she do enough?

A solid match

With Sasha Banks set to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules 2020, it seems clear that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships won't be defended. While one could argue that it's reason enough to not put the titles on Sasha Banks and Bayley, they seem to be a part of their long-term story.

Either way, Bayley needed a challenger for Extreme Rules 2020 and she got it on SmackDown. There was a Fatal-4-way featuring Lacey Evans, Dana Brooker, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross.

While Bliss or Cross would have been a rather obvious pick, we're glad that WWE decided to go with a more surprising pick in Nikki Cross. Dana Brooke would have been a great opponent too, but the only problem with Cross and Brooke being challengers is that it's painfully obvious they aren't going to win.

Advertisement

This means that Nikki Cross is ultimately serving as a "filler" opponent for Bayley, similar to how Dolph Ziggler is for Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules 2020.

Either way, she isn't a bad choice as an opponent. She's competed for the NXT Women's Championship on multiple occasions as well.

1 / 5 NEXT