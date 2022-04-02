5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown before WrestleMania 38: Unexpected star to get a serious singles push, Historic 8-month title reign to end?

The road to WrestleMania 38 is officially over, with SmackDown airing a night before the stupendous two-night event. While there was no feature of Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar minus a video package, it was still an action-packed episode from start to finish.

It was admittedly surprising to see the Happy Corbin-Drew McIntyre feud close the show, but that was the best option that the company had. Here is what WWE subtly told us on the SmackDown before WrestleMania:

#5. The future of Madcap Moss after the biggest win of his career on SmackDown

Of all superstars who could have been the one to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Madcap Moss was definitely not on top of the list - or even in contention.

But in a shocking moment, Moss would overcome the likes of US Champion Finn Balor (who he last eliminated), NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler, and more before winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal 2022.

This is a big sign that WWE has big plans for Moss as a singles star. He isn't the superstar one would expect to get a big push, but the fact that WWE is having Happy Corbin brush him off constantly means that dissent is brewing.

Moss is a break-out star waiting for his big moment. This was a first big step.

#4. The Usos stand tall on SmackDown, but is their record-breaking reign under threat?

The Usos are the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions of all time. It's been a huge run, but it almost went under the radar because of their association with Roman Reigns and the overall success of The Bloodline.

All of that will be coming to a head at WrestleMania. While Roman Reigns has Brock Lesnar to deal with, The Usos have Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. This week on SmackDown, they teamed up with Austin Theory to take on Finn Balor, Nakamura, and Boogs in a tag team match.

It was Theory who picked up the win for himself and The Usos, with the champions standing tall ahead of WrestleMania. It wouldn't be surprising to see this as an indication that the eight-month-long reign of Jey and Jimmy Uso could be coming to an end soon.

#3. What to expect from Ricochet's Intercontinental Championship reign

WWE @WWE @AngelGarzaWwe. #WrestleMania #SmackDown EXCLUSIVE: @KingRicochet is focused on living in the present and welcomes all challengers in the wake of his Triple Threat victory over @humberto_wwe EXCLUSIVE: @KingRicochet is focused on living in the present and welcomes all challengers in the wake of his Triple Threat victory over @humberto_wwe & @AngelGarzaWwe. #WrestleMania #SmackDown https://t.co/3K6Q0QAVqS

Ricochet's reign as Intercontinental Champion has been a mixed bag so far. He lost to Austin Theory this past Monday on RAW, and just a few days before that, he lost to both members of Los Lotharios.

It led to a triple threat match, where Ricochet outsmarted both the superstars to eventually retain the Intercontinental Championship. It was a strong outing, but it doesn't change the fact that WWE's handling of Ricochet is nothing short of inconsistent on SmackDown.

This was essentially WWE telling us that this is what to expect from his title reign. In all likeliness, we're going to see a run of mixed results and potentially a short title run on the blue brand.

#2. Sasha Banks and Naomi may not have their WrestleMania moment

Sasha Banks and Naomi are arguably the favorites in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal-Four-Way match at WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya were all at ringside to watch the match between Banks and Naomi and the champions Carmella and Queen Zelina.

The tag team champions have been handled poorly and lost once again. Banks and Naomi have been presented as too strong a team, which is exactly why they may not even win on Sunday. In fact, don't be surprised to see the titles stay intact on the duo of Carmella and Queen Zelina.

#1. Austin Theory and the endless pit of heat

The Austin Theory-Pat McAfee feud has been incredible on SmackDown, and it has achieved exactly what it was meant for - to get heat on the 24-year-old. On every possible turn, Theory has been a thorn pricking McAfee, and this week was no different as he attacked him while he was dancing to Nakamura's theme song.

While McAfee chased Austin Theory down, the latter went to Vince McMahon's office. Not wanting to go away again, McAfee kicked the door in, only for the chairman of WWE to come out and threaten to fire him.

Michael Cole's role in the story has been underrated, as he has been the voice of reason for the understandably hot-headed McAfee. It's likely leading to a win for Austin Theory, and it's going to be an endless pit of heat that he will get with his push.

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Kaushik Das