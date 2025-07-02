5 Things WWE subtly told us on WWE RAW after Night Champions 2025

WWE RAW this week was the first episode of the red brand after Night of Champions 2025. The show ended with Jey Uso, Penta, and Sami Zayn standing tall against Seth Rollins' faction members.

Besides this, Judgment Day emerged at the top and won the World Tag Team Title. There is also significant development for the Evolution 2. In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on WWE RAW after the Saudi Arabian premium live event.

#5. Liv Morgan officially removed from The Judgment Day?

Liv Morgan is absent from the Stamford-based promotion due to her real-life injury. In her absence, drastic changes happened in The Judgment Day as Roxanne Perez took her spot and became the Women's Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez.

This was done when Finn Balor put out a demand and somewhat got everyone on the same page for Perez's addition to the group. Now, Raquel and Roxanne are also set to defend their gold at WWE Evolution 2025.

This all development subtly confirms that now Liv is officially removed from the villainous faction, and the 23-year-old star has replaced her.

#4. WWE planted seeds for CM Punk vs Gunther's future showdown

CM Punk and Gunther engaged in a heated altercation on RAW this week. This happened when The Second City Saint confronted The Visionary, who was in a segment with The Ring General.

When Punk was about to leave the ring, Gunther stopped him, leading to The Voice of the Voiceless pushing the World Heavyweight Champion. The reaction of the Imperium Leader evidently shows that he is unhappy with Punk's actions.

Meanwhile, with this, WWE has subtly confirmed that a showdown between them will take place as seeds are already planted.

#3. Seth Rollins has no imminent MITB cash-in

Seth Rollins is the Mr. Money in the Bank 2025. He even warned Gunther on RAW about potentially cashing in and emerging as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Despite this tease and a previous cash-in attempt at Night of Champions, Rollins doesn't appear to have imminent cash-in plans. This is seemingly clear with the introduction of Seth Rollins' custom Money in the Bank briefcase. Heyman and Rollins introduced a black and gold briefcase on RAW.

If the Triple H creative regime has plans to have Seth's imminent MITB cash-in, they might not introduce this new custom briefcase.

#2. Stephanie Vaquer winning the battle royal at WWE Evolution 2

At Evolution 2025, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced a battle royal. The winner of this over-the-top rope battle will earn a World Title shot for Clash at Paris 2025 PLE.

Soon after the announcement of this battle royal, Stephanie Vaquer was the one who got interviewed during the show. Judging by her booking on the red brand, Vaquer is very likely to win the upcoming multi-women bout.

#1. Women's IC Title triple threat match

Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, and Bayley were still entangled in a feud on Monday Night RAW. With the continuous progress in the storyline, it subtly suggests that WWE has all the plans to have a triple-threat showdown between these three women.

As the company marches towards the all-women's PLE, fans could witness this showdown with the Women's IC Title on the line. It'll be interesting to see what the upcoming weeks hold for the WWE Universe.

