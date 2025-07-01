  • home icon
WWE may have quietly confirmed major star has been removed from The Judgment Day

By Love Verma
Published Jul 01, 2025 04:14 GMT
The Judgment Day gets a new addition on RAW. [Image credits: WWE.com]
The Judgment Day gets a new addition on RAW. [Image credits: WWE.com, WWE on X]

The Judgment Day storyline witnessed a major development on this week's WWE RAW. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh secured the World Tag Team Championship by defeating The New Day in a title showdown.

Additionally, the Women's Tag Team Championship was not stripped as Raquel Rodriguez handed over one-half of the titles to Roxanne Perez. Not only this, but Balor also saw the opportunity and officially added Perez to the group by having a majority vote in favor of his decision. Amid this, the Stamford-based promotion may have quietly confirmed that Liv Morgan has been removed from the Judgment Day following the addition of Roxanne. This hint was dropped via the latest image shared by the faction.

Balor took his official Twitter (X) account and tagged Morgan, claiming that they were all missing her. In this image, all five members of the villainous faction, including Perez, were holding titles. In the background, a television screen is visible, showing WWE 2K25 running on a PS5.

Here, all five members of the RAW faction were selected as players, but Morgan is not among them. This appears to be a subtle confirmation that Triple H and the creative team may have already asserted that Liv has been removed from Judgment Day.

Already, there were reports of Perez replacing Morgan, and this has now come to fruition as she has won the title. It remains to be seen how the storyline will evolve in the absence of the former Women's World Champion in the upcoming months.

How Triple H reacted to Judgment Day's victory on WWE RAW

With the victory against the New Day, the Judgment Day is now decked out in gold. All present members of the faction hold a championship around their waists. Triple H took his official Twitter (X) account and shared his reaction.

Replying to WWE's post, The Game used the caption, stating that Judgment Day is now decked out in gold.

"The Judgment Day decked out in gold…#AndNew #WWERaw," he wrote.
It appears that the King of Kings is happy with the status of the RAW faction. It is the second time that Balor and JD have become the World Tag Team Champions.

On the other hand, Raquel and Roxanne are tag team champions, but they must defend their titles at Evolution 2 in a Fatal Four-way match.

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

A top WWE star is missing in action

Edited by Angana Roy
