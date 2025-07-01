WWE may have quietly confirmed major star has been removed from The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day storyline witnessed a major development on this week's WWE RAW. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh secured the World Tag Team Championship by defeating The New Day in a title showdown.

Additionally, the Women's Tag Team Championship was not stripped as Raquel Rodriguez handed over one-half of the titles to Roxanne Perez. Not only this, but Balor also saw the opportunity and officially added Perez to the group by having a majority vote in favor of his decision. Amid this, the Stamford-based promotion may have quietly confirmed that Liv Morgan has been removed from the Judgment Day following the addition of Roxanne. This hint was dropped via the latest image shared by the faction.

Balor took his official Twitter (X) account and tagged Morgan, claiming that they were all missing her. In this image, all five members of the villainous faction, including Perez, were holding titles. In the background, a television screen is visible, showing WWE 2K25 running on a PS5.

Here, all five members of the RAW faction were selected as players, but Morgan is not among them. This appears to be a subtle confirmation that Triple H and the creative team may have already asserted that Liv has been removed from Judgment Day.

Already, there were reports of Perez replacing Morgan, and this has now come to fruition as she has won the title. It remains to be seen how the storyline will evolve in the absence of the former Women's World Champion in the upcoming months.

How Triple H reacted to Judgment Day's victory on WWE RAW

With the victory against the New Day, the Judgment Day is now decked out in gold. All present members of the faction hold a championship around their waists. Triple H took his official Twitter (X) account and shared his reaction.

Replying to WWE's post, The Game used the caption, stating that Judgment Day is now decked out in gold.

"The Judgment Day decked out in gold…#AndNew #WWERaw," he wrote.

It appears that the King of Kings is happy with the status of the RAW faction. It is the second time that Balor and JD have become the World Tag Team Champions.

On the other hand, Raquel and Roxanne are tag team champions, but they must defend their titles at Evolution 2 in a Fatal Four-way match.

