5 Things WWE told us on RAW this week- Possible big change in the Survivor Series plans, Major face turn teased this week?

Rohit Nath is on vacation for the next two weeks and I have the honor and privilege of filling in for him with regard to '5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW' whereas Lennard Surrao will do the same for WWE SmackDown. Both of us hope to do our best for the duration that he is away. So, what did we subtly learn from RAW? Let's find out.

Be sure to leave a comment on the points that have been covered in this article and tell us if you think that WWE told us a few other things subtly as well, during the course of WWE RAW.

#5 Will The Hurt Business represent WWE RAW at Survivor Series this year?

It makes no sense for The New Day to take on The Street Profits at Survivor Series this year, because of just how beloved both teams are, and we may have just seen a prospective change in plans based on the events of RAW this week. The Hurt Business managed to defeat The New Day and one has to assume that it puts them next in line for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships. Could we see a title change before Survivor Series that leads to The Street Profits mixing it up with The Hurt Business?

Also definite props to Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, two men who are not really part of a tag team but who teamed up on RAW this week and put on a show for the ages. It would be unfair to say that The New Day carried the match since every one of the four men involved played his part to absolute perfection.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were on fire as they roasted The Hurt Business this week, though.