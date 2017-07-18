Jason Jordan: 5 things you probably didn't know about him

Unveiling 5 facts about Kurt Angle's son.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jul 2017, 12:25 IST

He’s not really Kurt Angle’s son, but you already knew that!

For many weeks, we’ve ardently speculated about Kurt Angle and his personal problems. Finally, the truth is out in the open. This week on Raw, he announced that one-half of American Alpha, Jason Jordan, was Kurt Angle’s son. Well, okay then...

Let’s look at the positives coming out of this angle (no pun intended). Jason Jordan is a talented superstar with a great look and he can definitely benefit from this push. His alliance with Kurt Angle can launch him as a certified singles superstar and catapult his career. At the same time, it allows his partner Chad Gable to become a singles competitor on his own, too!

So, before he becomes the company’s next breakout star, we bring you five points from Jason Jordan’s life. Learn about this amazing athlete, in the paragraph right below, and the slides that follow this one.

#5 His fantasy match is with the Steiner Brothers

Imagine American Alpha vs. The Steiners at their prime!

Jason Jordan is a big fan of tag team wrestling (sadly that run has possibly ended now) and has often wanted to face the Hardyz and even a team like Sheamus and Cesaro. However, one of his dreams that will never come true is a chance to face The Steiner brothers at their peak.

As is quite obvious when you look at American Alpha, Rick and Scott Steiner have been a huge influence on Jordan, and he thinks that they are possibly the greatest tag team of all time in the history of WWE.

Not only does Jordan think that they had something 'special’, he revealed during an interview with NBC Elmira that he goes back and watches matches from the Steiner brothers all the time and still finds them enjoyable to watch. Jordan also expressed his desire to face AJ Styles in a singles environment, when he became a singles competitor.