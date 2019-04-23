5 things you didn't know about Dean Ambrose before WWE

Ambrose recently had his last match in WWE, teaming with his Shield brothers Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Dean Ambrose is no longer a WWE Superstar.

After seven years with the company, the Lunatic Fringe had his last match this past weekend, teaming with his Shield brothers Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, defeating Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin.

In his tenure, Ambrose became both a triple crown and grand slam winner, won the 2016 Money in the Bank ladder match, and feuded with some of the top stars, including matches with Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker.

But with Ambrose now gone from the company, many fans are expecting him to return to the independent scene where he first rose to prominence as Jon Moxley, though there are plenty out new ventures that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion could bring his name and star-power to.

Here are five things you didn't know about Dean Ambrose before he joined WWE.

#5: He dropped out of school

Despite being a high-school drop out, Ambrose has shown himself to be a highly intelligent person on the mic.

Though he was often seen as the wildcard of the Shield, it's clear to anyone who has listened to the so-called Lunatic speak, that Ambrose is a highly intelligent man.

Able to cut captivating promos in the ring, Ambrose's appearance on talk shows, podcasts and other outlets have shown that there is a brain behind his braun.

Despite this, Ambrose is actually a high school drop-out, as he decided to spend the majority of his time training to be a wrestler.

After he saw a flyer promoting an HWA show in a flea market in Cincinnati and attended the show, Ambrose contacted the Les Thatcher wrestling camp, and after a year of rigorous training and matches, chose to leave his education behind.

