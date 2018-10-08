×
5 things you didn't know about Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy has established himself as one of the most popular superstars ever in WWE history.

With his colorful face paint, dazzling offense and unique personality, the former WWE Champion has gathered a legion of fans who cheer for him whenever he appears.

Outside of WWE, he has had success in Impact Wrestling, where he is a former World Champion.

Hardy has been missing for several weeks now, ever since losing to Randy Orton at Hell In A Cell, but will return this Tuesday on SmackDown Live, where he will face Samoa Joe.

So in preparation for his return, here are 5 things you (probably) didn't know about the Charismatic Enigma, Jeff Hardy.

#1.He has never won at Summerslam

Despite being a former WWE, Intercontinental, European and Tag Team Champion, there is one accolade that Jeff Hardy seemingly cannot hold: a win at Summerslam.

Hardy is 0-7 at the Summer event, with his first loss taking place in 1999, where he and his brother Matt came up short in a tag-team turmoil match.

His most recent loss came this year, when he was defeated by Shinsuke Nakamura in their US Title match.

Interestingly, Jeff only has one win at WrestleMania, making him 1-5 at the annual megashow, better than Summerslam, but not by much.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
