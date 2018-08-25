5 Things You Didn't Know About The Undertaker

Sourav Mahanty 25 Aug 2018, 07:03 IST

One of the greatest to ever do it.

For the past quarter of a century, The Undertaker has been a fixture in the WWE. In terms of longevity and drawing power, there are very few if any that can match The Deadman. WWE was extremely that they chose Mark Calaway to play the character back in 1990. Nobody else could have made it work other than him.

While The Undertaker has one of the most well-told backstories in WWE history, there is very little we know about the man playing the character - Mark Calaway. Here are 5 things you surely didn't know about the man.

#5. He is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

MMA has been a big influence on The Undertaker over the years.

While he might just be pretending when he sends his opponents to 'hell' in the WWE, the Undertaker is a legitimate bad-ass in real life too. He has been training under the legendary, Rolles Gracie, for a long time and was awarded his black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu back in 2011.

Although he never made the jump to the UFC, it is safe to say that he could have easily done so if he wanted to. At the end of the day, CM Punk got to fight in the UFC despite being just a blue belt in BJJ and with no other martial arts background to speak of.

Those who are regular viewers of the UFC will be familiar with seeing Calaway in the crowd during the big events. He even teased a fight with Brock Lesnar back in 2010 when the two had a confrontation at UFC 121.

