WWE Where Are They Now: 5 things you didn't know about The Warlord 

If you ask the current generation of wrestling fans if they know who the Warlord is, they would either reply in negative or say that he held the record for the fastest Royal Rumble elimination. That is the unfortunate infamy associated with one of the most powerful wrestlers back in the day.

However, for those of us who grew up watching professional wrestling in the late 1980s and early 1990s, The Warlord was a part of our weekly television consumption. Standing 6'5" and weighing in excess of 320 pounds, the chiseled monster stood head and toe above his competition. It was an impressive feat, especially in an era known for giants.

From his time alongside The Barbarian in the legendary Powers of Pain tag team, to his solo run alongside manager Slick, The Warlord stood out as a comic book-esque villain made for the action figure era of professional wrestling.

The Warlord left WWE in 1992, leaving many wrestling fans scratching their heads wondering whatever happened to the big man. Since then he has had an eventful life, suffered some setbacks, found a dangerous new career, and lived to tell the tale. Join us for some good old-fashioned old school fun as we unpack 5 Things You Didn't Know About The Warlord.

#5. The Warlord used steroids and isn't ashamed of It

The Warlord Shows Off His Massive Physique

In an era dominated by headlines of federal indictments over steroids, The Warlord stood out as one of the most massive superstars in WWE. Considering the company had an embarrassment of riches in the 300 plus pound physique department, this says a whole lot.

The Warlord's physique stood out among the rest, but if anyone was inclined to believe that he was all natural, The Warlord is unapologetic about bursting your proverbial bubble.

A recent guest on the Prime Time with Sean Mooney podcast, The Warlord opened up about his past steroid use,

"I'm not gonna lie. I took steroids back then. There's no reason to lie. It's the way it was. It was that era. It's like baseball at that time: McGwire and Sosa. What do you think they were doing? They saved baseball because of that! Baseball was going down."

Steroids helped The Warlord move up to 340 pounds and he made strides in his physical strength, bench pressing more than 650 plus pounds in the prime of his professional wrestling career.

The former WWE superstar told Sean Mooney that his steroid use was primarily about giving wrestling fans what they wanted to see,

"People wanted to see the monsters. They wanted the monsters out there, so you did what it took to give the people the monster. That's what you did."

The steroid scandal rocked the foundations of the WWE during the early 90's. Former WWE megastar Hulk Hogan was the star witness on behalf of the prosecution. Vince McMahon was acquitted on all charges and the WWE has taken a tough stance against steroids and prescription drugs ever since.

