5 Things You Didn't Know About Vince McMahon

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.19K // 24 Aug 2018, 07:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Despite being in the wrestling business for decades, there's still a lot we don't know about Vince McMahon.

It is safe to say that without Vince McMahon, the landscape of the wrestling industry would be vastly different than what it is today. The man took his father's territorial promotion and turned it into the global juggernaut that it is today. Whether you like McMahon or not, you have to respect everything that he has achieved over the years.

It is only natural for wrestling fans to be curious about everything that happens in the life of the WWE's Chairman. Yet we know very little about the personal life of Vince McMahon despite the fact that he has been in the public eye for nearly five decades.

Today, we take a look at 5 interesting facts that you surely did not know about the inventor of 'sports entertainment'.

#5. He was not always a McMahon!

Shocking.

Let's start off this list with a shocker. Yes, you read that right. Vince didn't have his famous 'McMahon' surname while growing up. Instead, he was called Vince Lupton. Lupton was the surname of his stepfather at the time.

For those who are wondering, Vince indeed is the biological son of a legendary wrestling promoter, Vince McMahon Sr. He met his father for the first time at the age of 12 and quickly took up the McMahon surname.

1 / 5 NEXT