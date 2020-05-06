The Man has led quite an interesting life outside of WWE

Becky Lynch isn't set to appear at this week's Money In The Bank pay-per-view since the RAW Women's Champion will instead be focusing on the Money in the Bank contract ladder match.

Lynch won't be defending her Championship on Sunday night, but the winner of this year's match could opt to challenge Lynch in the future, which means that she will be watching with great interest.

Following her impressive victory over Shayna Baszler back at WrestleMania last month, Lynch has taken some time away from WWE and has been working on a number of other projects. It appears that The Man's recent surge in popularity on Monday Night RAW has gained her a lot of interest from other entertainment companies, which could allow her to make some interesting career decisions in the future.

#5. Becky Lynch is already a trained actress

The current RAW Women's Champion recently announced that she would be a guest star on the Showtime TV series Billions. The premiere episode of Season 5 aired on Sunday night and was a great success for Lynch, who was reportedly a professional throughout the process.

Ahead of the announcement, Lynch already had acting experience since she trained to be an actress whilst she was in college and has a degree in Performing Arts. Lynch appeared in a number of stage shows throughout her time studying acting. When her wrestling career came to an end prematurely back in 2006, Becky went on to appear as a stunt double in Vikings.

The Man expressed a desire to continue to work in the acting industry following her appearance on Billions and it has been rumored that Lynch has received a number of offers recently including a spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.