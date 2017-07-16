5 Things you didn't know about The Hardy Boyz

The Hardyz are one of the most popular and decorated tag-teams in WWE history.

The Hardy Boyz are one of the most popular tag-teams in WWE history. The duo are pioneers of the TLC match and their high-flying moves have ensured their fame in the annals of wrestling history.

The Hardys made a spectacular return to WWE with a surprise return at WrestleMania 33, winning the RAW Tag-Team Championships in a Fatal-4-Way Ladder Match. The RAW Tag-Team titles were their 7th championship as a tag-team in WWE.

However, both Matt and Jeff have had problems outside the ring during their careers and Jeff, in particular, could have been much more successful as a singles wrestler if he’d left his demons behind him sooner.

In this article, we take a look at something fans may not know or may have forgotten about Team Xtreme.

5: That wrestling show

Matt Hardy on That 70's Show

Some fans may be unaware that the Hardyz appeared on an episode of the first season of That 70’s Show, an episode that also featured The Rock who was portraying his father Rocky Johnson.

The Hardys appeared as faceless jobbers in the episode, even donning ring-gear that was different from what they wore in the WWE.

The Hardys later went on to appear in an episode of Fear Factor with other WWE Superstars. Matt won the episode and donated his winnings to the American Cancer Society.