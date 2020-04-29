5 Things You Likely Didn't Know About Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews turned a number of heads this past week on Monday Night Raw. But did fans know these facts about him?

On this past week's edition of Monday Night Raw Apollo Crews stepped up and the viewing audience took notice. The former Uhaa Nation not only stepped in the ring with the likes of Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory but he later challenged for the WWE United States Championship. Despite not walking away successfully from the match he certainly was put in a prominent position to succeed.

An injury towards the end prevented him from not only winning the championship but even finishing the match. The result was heartbreaking but a statement was made. What isn't typically talked about when it comes to Apollo Crews? Here are a few things that fans may not likely know about the man from Stone Mount Georgia.

#5 Was inspired by Attitude Era Superstars

Apollo Crews' interest in wrestling began long before he ever stepped into a ring. Before WWE's PG era, Crews found that it was during the Attitude Era where he became most interested. His favourites at that time included the likes of Kurt Angle, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H. During a time when WWE was in the midst of a rivalry with WCW, Crews recalls just how WWE Superstars were larger than life. He described the fans'0 connection to Austin as follows:

"He was the guy coming to work and beating up on his boss, which everybody who works a regular job can relate to. What people loved about him so much is the fact that he was doing what they just dreamed of doing. The Rock was just always entertaining. Guys like those are the ones who really got me motivated to do what I do."