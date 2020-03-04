5 things you (maybe) didn't know about WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

Oh... this won't end well.

This Monday's WWE RAW ended on a stunner. Well, it ended on an RKO, actually. Unfortunately, it was WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on the other end of it.

Beth was in Brooklyn for RAW to give all of us an update on the medical status of her husband, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Before she could get to, you know, the actual medical update, Randy Orton - the guy who attacked him with chairs the night after the Royal Rumble - came to the ring to move this current story along (and move it along really well - this angle is awesome).

There's no doubt we'll see Beth in action soon after this - she already was involved in a match at last year's WrestleMania and there's no reason to think she won't do something in Tampa this year. I think it's safe to say that The Glamazon - the mother to Lyric and Ruby and (no disrespect to Renee Young) the greatest female commentator WWE has ever had - will be an important part of this year's Show of Shows.

So, let's have some fun and talk about some stuff you may not have already known about native of Buffalo, NY. Or maybe you did. Aren't you special?

Here's five things you didn't (possibly) know about WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

#5 Paul Heyman once called her the "future of women's wrestling"

Is that a *fly* up there? Oh, it is SO dead.

During his time between the ending of WWE's revamp of ECW and his return to the company Paul Heyman began a multimedia project/website in conjunction with The Sun UK called the "Heyman Hustle." It was - and still is - a smorgasbord of wrestling, MMA, and sports news with a healthy smattering of beautiful women in swimwear posing in, you know, said swimwear.

In 2008, while his client, BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRROCK LEEEEEESNAR, was dominating UFC, Lesnar posted an editorial in The Sun (and eventually reprinted on his Heyman Hustle website) about another very talented performer in the pro wrestling arena, Maria Kanellis. While it was a very glowing piece about an, admittedly, very talented performer, he saved the most glowing praise at the end for someone else. (Note, the article attached to the link contains photos that some may consider inappropriate for a work environment.

So, is Maria the future of women’s wrestling? No. That distinction belongs to Beth Phoenix.

That's pretty high praise from one of the most talented minds in the history of wrestling.

