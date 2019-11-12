5 Things you might not know about WWE star Sin Cara

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Nov 2019, 04:49 IST SHARE

Sin Cara

WWE star Sin Cara announced on Monday of this week that he has requested his release from WWE.

The former Lucha Dragons member noted on Twitter that after much consideration, he has decided to request his release from WWE as he feels he is not receiving the opportunities that he wants, and feels he will never receive his desired opportunities as long as he is in WWE.

It remains to be seen whether or not WWE will grant Sin Cara's release, or whether or not the company will make him ride out the rest of his contract as the company previously did with Luke Harper, who also asked for his WWE release earlier this year.

With Cara's time in WWE looking to be over, let's take a look at five things you didn't know about the high flyer.

#5 The Sin Cara you see on WWE TV today is not the original wrestler who played the character

Sin Cara

Back in February of 2011, WWE held a press conference in Mexico to announce the signing of Sin Cara, and the man who was to play the character is named Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde.

Alvidre made his WWE TV debut as Sin Cara in March of the same year, and in July of 2011 he was suspended 30 days for his first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy.

After a rocky road on the WWE main roster, Alvidre announced in January of 2014 that he would be leaving WWE and returning to Mexico. Despite Alvidre leaving the company, WWE continued the Sin Cara character, replacing Alvidre with Jorge Arias, who previously wrestled unmasked in WWE as Hunico.

Arias has been playing the Sin Cara role since the WWE departure of Alvidre, and Arias is the talent who announced on Monday that he has requested his release from WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT