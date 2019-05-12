5 Things you should know about Peyton Royce

Sourav A FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.32K // 12 May 2019, 07:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Peyton Royce will go on to create her own legacy

WWE Women’s Tag Team division witnessed the arrival of the IIconics on SmackDown in 2018. The duo went on to win the newly introduced Women’s Tag team Championship after defeating Bayley and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 35 in a fatal four-way match, featuring two other teams.

Peyton Royce, one half of this incredibly resilient duo, met Billy Kay when both of them were in school. They pursued their wrestling career and ended up making their main roster debut together, as a team.

Despite having their identities morphed to represent one team, Royce continues to stand out as an individual wrestler. From being jobbers to becoming only the second team to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships, Royce’s WWE career is slowly being scripted towards greater achievements.

If booked well, Royce has the potential of moving up the roster ranks and see herself in individual Championship matches. However, that would happen only of the IIconics part way which seems highly unlikely.

Owing the possibilities, it is important to keep an eye on this bloossoming Superstar. Here are some of the facts about this Australian wrestler which you may find interesting.

#5 Training in dance laid the path for her WWE success

One step at a time!

The one half of IIconics, Peyton Royce is in fact a trained ballet dancer. Royce was pursuing her dancing hobby before wrestling gained her interest.

The Australian wrestler initially wished to excel in dancing. In fact, she trained rigorously and excelled in the skill by the time she was eight years old. However, fate had other things stored for Royce.

As a child, she had to move around a lot. Eventually, she ended up being in the same high school as her Tag Team partner, Billy Kay.

Royce still loves to dance everytime she gets an opportunity. In fact, WWE themselves credit her incredible dancing abilities for her agility inside the ring.

1 / 5 NEXT