5 Things you need to know about JoJo Offerman

Learn about the woman who's become the talk of the wrestling community recently.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2017, 11:29 IST

Who is Joseann Alexie Offerman?

Born Joseann Alexie Offerman, JoJo is a name that is familiar to the WWE Universe, at least those in tune with the current product. Primarily in her role as the ring announcer for Raw, Jojo has become a WWE mainstay. A familiar face, who always stayed under the radar. Until recently.

JoJo has garnered much mainstream attention after WWE superstar Bray Wyatt’s wife Samantha Rotunda filed for divorce, alleging that Wyatt was having an affair with JoJo Offerman. They were even seen arriving at Raw together.

There’s a lot more to JoJo than just being the woman at Bray Wyatt’s side though. In this feature, we shall introduce you to her, with 5 interesting facts. Read on, folks.

#5 Her father is a famous baseball star

Jose Offerman was a baseball star for almost twenty years

The spotlight is not unfamiliar to JoJo Offerman, because of her Superstar old man. Her father, Jose Offerman played Major League Baseball for 15 seasons, and independent and Mexican league baseball for almost five years too.

Having signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as far back as 1986, Offerman has had a storied career, having hit 57 home runs in his career, with a batting average of .273 through his run in Major League baseball.

While he’s been no stranger to controversy, having charged Bridgeport Bluefish pitcher Matt Beech after being hit with a bat and also for striking an umpire during a Dominican Republic Winter League game, Offerman is a recognisable name in the world of baseball and probably had much to do with JoJo’s interest in glitz and glamor.