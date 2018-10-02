5 things you need to know before tonight's SmackDown LIVE

SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige will have her hands full tonight.

Tonight, WWE will host their latest episode of SmackDown Live, featuring the men and women of the Blue brand in competition.

With WWE Super Show-Down just days away, the superstars of SmackDown Live will all be hungry to prove themselves as worthy of a spot on the show, and at the upcoming Evolution and Crown Jewel events.

The war for the WWE Championship continues to grow, and a shocking revelation may prove to be the undoing to one of WWE's strongest power-couples.

Here are 5 things you need to know going into tonight's episode of SmackDown Live.

What will Joe do next?

Last week, SmackDown Live ended with the sinister Samoa Joe taking things too far: appearing at the home of current WWE Champion AJ Styles.

In his battle against his fellow TNA-alum, Joe has gone to great lengths, attacking Styles from behind on numerous occasions, and vowing to be the new 'daddy' of the Styles family.

The WWE Universe will have to wait and see what the Samoan does next in his odyssey to take the championship from the Phenomenal One.

At Super Show-Down, the pair will face off in their third title match, with the rules stating there must be a winner.

Between the invasion and all the mind games he has played, has Samoa Joe won the title before the bell has rung?

The Champ Vs The Queen

The tensions between former friends, now bitter rivals have only continued to grow since Becky relieved Charlotte of the SmackDown Live Women's Championship at Hell In A Cell.

Fans may know that during a photo shoot, Flair was blindsided by the Lass Kicker, who posed with the white-strapped title over Flair's defeated body.

At Super Show-Down, it will be Becky's turn to defend the title, with Flair hoping to win her 9th championship in WWE at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Expect the Queen to retaliate for Lynch's photoshoot showdown, perhaps with an ambush of her own.

