5 things you need to know before tonight's SmackDown Live (November 20th, 2018)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 Nov 2018, 23:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tonight's SmackDown Live will be must-see

The men and women of SmackDown Live can't exactly be feeling too great right about now.

After all, the blue brand's Superstars lost 6-0 at this past Sunday's Survivor Series pay per view, though they did pick up a win on the pre-show, in ten-team elimination action.

Fortunately for team blue, the show is in the past, as the Superstars now look forward to TLC, the final pay per view of 2018.

And with this being the final pay per view, it won't be long before the Royal Rumble, and for the road to WrestleMania 35 to get underway.

But before any of that, the SmackDown Live roster need to get through tonight, which is shaping up to be a truly can't-miss episode of WWE TV.

Here are 5 things you definitely need to know before tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

#5 Charlotte Flair is on the warpath

Flair decimates Rousey at Survivor Series

At Survivor Series, Charlotte Flair faced off against RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, replacing Becky Lynch who had been concussed last week.

Losing via Disqualification, Flair certainly made her presence known, attacking the UFC Hall of Famer with a Kendo stick and a steel chair, in one of the most shocking moments of the show.

Possibly the evilest we have seen the Queen, who joined SmackDown as a face last year, fans will certainly be interested to see what she has to say tonight on SmackDown Live.

It will be just as interesting to see what Lynch has to say, as The Man may have told her former friend to stick it to Rousey at the pay per view.

Whilst we don't currently know what Flair's motivations were for snapping on the Hot Rod, hopefully she will clear the air and be able to explain herself tonight on the show.

1 / 5 NEXT