×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 things you need to know before tonight's SmackDown Live (November 20th, 2018)

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20 Nov 2018, 23:35 IST

Tonight's SmackDown Live will be must-see
Tonight's SmackDown Live will be must-see

The men and women of SmackDown Live can't exactly be feeling too great right about now.

After all, the blue brand's Superstars lost 6-0 at this past Sunday's Survivor Series pay per view, though they did pick up a win on the pre-show, in ten-team elimination action.

Fortunately for team blue, the show is in the past, as the Superstars now look forward to TLC, the final pay per view of 2018.

And with this being the final pay per view, it won't be long before the Royal Rumble, and for the road to WrestleMania 35 to get underway.

But before any of that, the SmackDown Live roster need to get through tonight, which is shaping up to be a truly can't-miss episode of WWE TV.

Here are 5 things you definitely need to know before tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

#5 Charlotte Flair is on the warpath

Flair decimates Rousey at Survivor Series
Flair decimates Rousey at Survivor Series

At Survivor Series, Charlotte Flair faced off against RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, replacing Becky Lynch who had been concussed last week.

Losing via Disqualification, Flair certainly made her presence known, attacking the UFC Hall of Famer with a Kendo stick and a steel chair, in one of the most shocking moments of the show.

Possibly the evilest we have seen the Queen, who joined SmackDown as a face last year, fans will certainly be interested to see what she has to say tonight on SmackDown Live.

It will be just as interesting to see what Lynch has to say, as The Man may have told her former friend to stick it to Rousey at the pay per view.

Whilst we don't currently know what Flair's motivations were for snapping on the Hot Rod, hopefully she will clear the air and be able to explain herself tonight on the show.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day The Bar Daniel Bryan Charlotte
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
Best And Worst of SmackDown Live Before Survivor Series 
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE Got Right On Smackdown Live This Week: 7...
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst of SmackDown Live- 30th October, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 18 September, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 winners and losers from this week's episode of...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take SmackDown Live By...
RELATED STORY
5 things you can expect from tonight's SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 2 October, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us