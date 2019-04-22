5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (April 22nd, 2019)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.81K // 22 Apr 2019, 23:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Universal Champion picked up a huge victory last week, teaming with AJ Styles and Roman Reigns.

In just a few short hours, the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, will host the latest instalment of WWE Monday Night RAW.

Last week on the longest running weekly episodic show in WWE history, the entire main roster was thrown into change thanks to the Superstar shakeup.

The shakeup, the thirteenth draft in the company's history, saw plenty of huge changes, including the relocation of former World Champions, the dissolution of tag teams and several huge call-ups from NXT.

But the shakeup is now in the past, and the men and women of RAW need to prepare for tonight, which is sure to be a hugely unpredictable three-hour event, given last week's massive changes.

Here are five things you need to know before tonight's explosive edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5: Does the A-Lister have unfinished business with the 'Best in the World'?

The Miz got some payback on Shane McMahon last week, after coming up short at WrestleMania 35.

If there's one thing the WWE Universe have learned about The Miz during his feud with Shane McMahon, is that the A-Lister loves his family.

So when the so-called Best in the World, attacked Miz's father at WrestleMania 35, the former WWE Champion is still hungry for payback.

As the newest member of the RAW roster, Miz took his opportunity to attack Shane last week, blindsiding Shane O'Mac on the outside of the ring and brutalizing his former tag team partner with a steel chair.

We all know that Shane has friends in high places, so The Miz better be careful tonight when he returns to the red brand as a RAW Superstar for the first time in over a year.

1 / 5 NEXT