5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (April 29th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson

Universal Champion Seth Rollins will face AJ Styles for the gold at Money in the Bank.

In just a few short hours, the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, will host the latest installment of WWE Monday Night RAW.

With the Superstar Shakeup now behind us, WWE and its fans turn towards Money in the Bank, which will take place on May 19.

The tenth iteration of the event, this year's show promises two huge Ladder matches, where a Superstar can make a name for themselves overnight with just one, epic performance.

But before ladders are thrown into the mix in less than three weeks, the men and women of the RAW roster will have to survive tonight.

Plenty has already been announced for tonight's show and expect some surprises along the way.

Here are five things you need to know before tonight's explosive edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

5: How will the shakeup latecomers fare?

Cesaro made his return to RAW last week with a big win over Cedric Alexander.

The 2019 WWE Superstar shakeup is in the history books, but that hasn't stopped the McMahon family from making some major changes to the rosters.

Last week, Samoa Joe and Cesaro made their presence felt on the red brand with both men impressing.

Cesaro is a former Tag team and United States Champion, and after splitting with his Bar brother Sheamus, is looking to re-establish himself as a singles star.

Meanwhile, Joe is the reigning US Champion and has been unstoppable since capturing the title, notable destroying Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35.

What will the Swiss Superman and the Samoan Submission Machine have to say tonight as the newest members of the Monday Night Raw roster?

Tune in tonight when WWE invades the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY to find out.

