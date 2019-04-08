5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (April 8th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson

The Era of the Architect begins tonight on WWE Monday Night RAW.

WrestleMania 35 is in the history books and many fans are already considering it one of the greatest 'Manias of all time.

With over 80,000 in attendance at the MetLife Stadium, and millions watching around the world, WWE hosted a tour-de-force that saw some classic moments.

From a shocking opener that saw the crowning of a new Universal Champion, to The Man coming around and claiming what was hers in the first ever women's main event in WrestleMania history, last night's spectacle was one to remember!

But for the men and women of the red brand, there will be no rest for the wicked, as the WWE gets ready to host RAW.

The RAW after WrestleMania is always known for being unpredictable, so expect plenty of shocks and surprises along the way.

Here are 5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5 The Streak is broken!

The duo captured the RAW Tag Team Titles last night.

At WrestleMania 30, the WWE Universe watched on in horror, when The Undertaker's undefeated streak was ended by Brock Lesnar.

But last night, the fans celebrated when another streak was broken, as Curt Hawkins is now 1-269, and alongside Zack Ryder, is one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions.

In an emotional win for the two long-term friends, the pair were able to topple the Revival on the WrestleMania pre-show to capture the gold.

We all know that Dash and Dawson won't wait long before they retaliate against the new champs, so don't be surprised if the Revival make their presence known against the duo tonight.

But if we've learnt one thing from the 11 years of Ryder and Hawkins in WWE, is to never underestimate their drive. You know it!

