5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (January 7th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.45K   //    07 Jan 2019, 22:06 IST

Will this be the sight after the Royal Rumble pay per view?
Will this be the sight after the Royal Rumble pay per view?

It may be a new year, but tonight will be just the latest instalment of WWE Monday Night RAW.

2018 was a truly huge year for the red brand, from the shocking debut of 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey to the heartbreaking relinquishing of the Universal Championship by Roman Reigns, to the even stars like the B-Team capturing gold.

And 2019 is shaping up to be just as exciting, with an epic RAW being promised tonight.

With the Royal Rumble approaching, the men and women of Monday Nights are hoping to prove themselves before the iconic pay per view, where they will get the chance to punch their ticket for a guaranteed title match at WrestleMania 35.

But before the Rumble, they need to survive tonight, and all the first RAW of 2019 will bring.

Here are five things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5 You Can See Me!

Cena appeared on last week's SmackDown Live and was confronted by Becky Lynch.
Cena appeared on last week's SmackDown Live and was confronted by Becky Lynch.

After a shocking return to WWE SmackDown Live last week, John Cena is hoping tonight's appearance on Monday Night RAW proves to be better.

Despite coming up on the winning end when he and Becky Lynch faced Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Zelina Vega, the 16-time World Champion was accosted by The Man, with Lynch not playing nice with Cena.

Fans have to wonder what Cena will say tonight (though many are hoping he addresses Lynch), and if he wrestles, who his opponent will be.

And with the Royal Rumble just weeks away, perhaps it is time for the star of Blockers and Bumblebee to announce his participation into the match he has won on two occasions, once in 2008, and again in 2013.

1 / 5 NEXT
