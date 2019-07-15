WWE Monday Night Raw: 5 things you need to know before tonight's show (July 15th 2019)

Seth Rollins retained his Universal title against Baron Corbin but fell to Mr Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar.

We're just 24 hours removed from an explosive Extreme Rules pay per view and what a show it was. The eleventh event under this name, this year's show saw a huge return by The Undertaker, a barbaric Last Man Standing match between the Monster Among Men and the All Mighty, and Brock Lesnar successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

For the Superstars of Monday Night RAW (as well as those part of the Wild Card rule), there will be no time to rest, as in just a few hours they will be in action, and after last night, there will be plenty on stake during the three-hour broadcast.

Here are five things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5: The Big Dog returns after tag victory

Reigns and The Undertaker emerged victorious at Extreme Rules.

Roman Reigns is often seen in the main event, but last night at Extreme Rules, the Big Dog opened the show with a huge win, teaming with The Undertaker to topple Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. A physical No Holds Barred affair, the two former WrestleMania opponents were able to co-exist long enough to see off the Best in the World and the Scottish Psychopath, in an epic start to the show.

But with Extreme Rules now behind us and the Demon of Death Valley presumably going back on hiatus once again, we can't help but wonder what is next for leader of the Roman Empire. Perhaps it is time to go after the Universal title once again, or maybe he has some unfinished business with McMahon and McIntyre. Either way, expect the Big Dog to be ready to fight tonight on Monday Night RAW.

