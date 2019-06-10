5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (June 10th, 2019)

Seth Rollins was able to escape Jeddah with the Universal title, but who will challenge him next?

In just a few hours, the men and women of the WWE will play host to the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. And though WWE Super ShowDown is now behind us, the fallout of the event is still being felt.

Seth Rollins may have retained the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin, but Brock Lesnar never cashed in, meaning the Arcitect should keep an eye out tonight. And now with Super ShowDown gone, the men and women turn to the next pay per view, the very first WWE Stomping Grounds.

Tonight, the Revival hopes to reclaim the RAW Tag Team Championships, though that's not all planned for tonight's three-hour broadcast. Here are five things you really need to know before tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5 The Best (celebration) in the World

What do McMahon and McIntyre have planned for tonight's 3-hour broadcast?

When Shane McMahon and Roman Reigns started their match at Super ShowDown, almost everyone was expecting a win for the Big Dog.

After all, Reigns is a three-time World Champion, triple crown and grand slam holder, a former Universal Champion and has been seen as one of the most dominant Superstar in recent WWE history. Despite all of this though, the 'Best in the World' was able to topple Roman, thanks to some interference by the Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre.

Tonight, McMahon has promised a huge celebration for himself, which will come as no surprise to anyone given Shane's ego boost since turning heel earlier this year.

What will McMahon and McIntyre have planned for tonight?

We're not quite sure, though if we know WWE, expect some party crashes to spoil the festivities, namely the Big Dog, who will be hungry for revenge.

