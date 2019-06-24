5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (June 24th, 2019)

What's next for WWE's hottest Power Couple, and how will Ricochet fare as the new US Champion?

WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 may be behind us, but there'll be now for the winners to celebrate or the losers to regroup.

That's because in just a few short hours, the company will invade the Angels of the Winds Arena in Seattle, Washington, for the latest instalment of Monday Night RAW.

Last night's show was a blockbuster event for the company, with new Champions crowned and rivalries taken to new extremes.

In the main event, Seth Rollins retained his Universal Championship, thanks to an assist by RAW Women's Champion and real-life girlfriend, 'The Man' Becky Lynch.

Plenty of matches and moments have already been announced for tonight's episode of the company's flagship show, but fans should still expect some surprises along the way.

Here are five things you really need to know before tonight's explosive edition of WWE Monday Night RAW:

#5 A tough challenge for the new champ

US Champion Ricochet will have his hands full tonight on Monday Night RAW.

At WWE Stomping Grounds, Ricochet captured his first Championship on the main roster, toppling Samoa Joe to become the brand new United States Champion.

And though the match was impressive, it was Ricochet's interactions post-win that has got fans talking, as he was confronted by Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and AJ Styles.

Congratulating the high-flyer, Styles said he'll see Ricochet tonight on RAW, as the two will meet in non-title action during the three-hour show.

The first encounter between the two stars, this match has dream match written all over it, as Ricochet has become the target of many Superstars.

Styles is already a two-time United States Champion, and with Gallows and Anderson by his side once more, is there anything that can stop the Phenomenal One from cinching reign #3?

