5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (May 13th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 823 // 13 May 2019, 22:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What will happen tonight on the latest installment of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House?

WWE has taken their brand of Sports Entertainment across the pond as tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW will take place at the 02 Arena in London, England. With WWE Money in the Bank airing this Sunday, the men and women on the red brand will have no time to enjoy the sights of merry old England, as they'll be too busy preparing for one of the most exciting nights of the year.

For 16 lucky Superstars, they'll have the chance of a lifetime, as all they have to do is win the titular ladder match. Of course, this is easier said than done, as superstars rarely emerge from the iconic ladder match, now in its 14th year, unscathed.

Before the huge pay-per-view this Sunday though, the superstars of Monday Night RAW will have to survive tonight, and though some parts have been announced, expect plenty of surprises along the way. Here are five things you really need to know before tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5 Styles and Rollins' final showdown

Who will gain the momentum going into the Universal title match this Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank?

Since capturing the WWE Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35, Seth Rollins has been on a roll. However, the Beastslayer is now facing a huge obstacle in the form of AJ Styles, who joined the red brand after three years on SmackDown thanks to this year's Superstar Shake-up.

Already a two-time WWE Champion (and former US Champion) Styles has vowed to take the Universal gold from Rollins, and could do just that this Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank. Of course, don't expect the archtect of the Shield to go down without a fight. What will the pair have to say tonight, just days away from one of the biggest nights in both men's careers?

1 / 5 NEXT