5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (May 27th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.43K // 27 May 2019, 21:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lesnar will announce his plans for the Money in the Bank contract tonight.

In just a few hours, the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO, will play host to the latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

Following a shocking Money in the Bank pay per view, there have been plenty of questions, none of which is greater than 'when will Brock Lesnar cash-in his Money in the Bank contract'?

Lesnar, who hadn't been seen since his WrestleMania 35 loss, shocked everyone at the pay per view when he entered the Men's MITB Ladder match and captured the guaranteed title match contract.

But asides from the Beast Incarnate, there is plenty already announced for tonight's edition of RAW, and you'd be wise to expect some surprises along the way.

Here are five things you need to know before tonight's special Memorial Day edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5 24/7 Championship chaos continues

Truth has gone into hiding since he became the third 24/7 Championship last week.

Last week on RAW, the WWE unveiled their new 24/7 Championship, and whilst it may not be the prettiest belt around, it is quickly becoming one of the most entertaining.

Much like its predecessor the Hardcore title, the gold must be defended at all times and has so far been held by Titus O'Neil, Robert Roode and current champion R-Truth.

The rapping grappler has quickly made a long list of enemies since becoming champion who would be thrilled to be the one to take the gold off of him.

Advertisement

Whether it be Matt Hardy lurking around car parks, Heath Slater suspiciously inviting Truth to Barbeques, or 205 Live GM Drake Maverick handing out wanted posters, it seems everyone wants a piece of the champion.

At least Truth has an ally in the trusty Carmella, for now...

1 / 5 NEXT