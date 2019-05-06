5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (May 6th, 2019)

AJ Styles has vowed he will defeat Seth Rollins to become the next WWE Universal Champion

In just a few hours, the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio will host the latest instalment of WWE Monday Night RAW.

With the Superstar Shake-up now behind us, WWE and its fans turn towards Money in the Bank, which will take place on May 19.

The tenth iteration of the event, this year's show promises two huge Ladder matches, where a Superstar can make a name for themselves overnight with just one, epic performance.

But as for tonight, there's plenty to get excited for, as one of SmackDown Live's very top stars has threatened to invade the show!

Aside from that, there has been plenty already announced, but expect some surprises along the way.

Here are five things you really need to know before tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#1 Money talks

Which RAW Superstar will make their presence felt tonight just two weeks away from Money in the Bank?

We are less than two weeks away from one of the most exciting nights of the WWE calendar: Money in the Bank.

One of the most anticipated shows of the year, the night will feature two of the titular ladder matches, which will guarantee a life-changing championship opportunity for whoever emerges victorious.

For the men's match, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman will be repping the red brand, whilst Natalya, Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke will be representing RAW in the women's match.

For Strowman and Bliss, they are very familiar with what it takes to win Money in the Bank, and are hoping to do so again this year.

Who will make their mark tonight on RAW, as we barrel down the road to WWE Money in the Bank?

