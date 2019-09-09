5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE RAW: Stone Cold, The Fiend and more (September 9th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Austin will return to RAW tonight, but will he be prey for The Fiend Bray Wyatt?

In just a few short hours, WWE will invade the World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden will host the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. With the show taking place in such a historic building, WWE have put together a huge three-hour event, with plenty already being announced.

Tonight's show will see the return of one of the greatest of all time, as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin will make his first appearance on the show since RAW Reunion earlier this year. And whilst Austin's return is great, there could be plenty of surprises promised for tonight's festivities, just six days away from this Sunday's Clash of Champions PPV.

Here are five things you need to know before tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5: A Stone Cold Contract Signing

The WWE Hall of Famer will moderate tonight's contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

Last week, Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman were supposed to make their title match official at Clash of Champions, until The OC got in the way. Ripping up the contract, the team of Styles, Gallows and Anderson made their views on the title match clear, though that may be easier said than done tonight.

Tonight, a second contract signing will be held and though last week we had Michael Cole, this week will see 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin moderating the event. Unlike Cole, Austin isn't afraid to get physical, which should negate any interference by the United States Champion or his buddies.

With the Texas Rattlesnake taking control of the contract signing tonight on RAW, it seems that Rollins and Strowman should be safe from any outside interference, though looks can often be deceiving...

