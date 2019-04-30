×
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown Live (April 30th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
861   //    30 Apr 2019, 23:05 IST

Kevin Owens has his eyes set on Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship.
Kevin Owens has his eyes set on Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship.

It's another Tuesday, which can only mean it's almost time for another edition of WWE SmackDown Live.

Still reeling from the 2019 Superstar Shakeup, the blue brand is now a much different place than it was last month, as new stars continue to make a name for themselves on their new home.

Also, a shocking heel turn last week by Kevin Owens has lit a fire under WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, who is still reeling from last week's beatdown.

And if that isn't enough, tonight we will find out who is willing to risk it all just a few weeks away from the Money in the Bank pay per view.

There has been plenty already announced for tonight's show but expect plenty of surprises along the way.

Here are five things you need to know before tonight's latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

#5: What's next for the Hardy Boyz?

Is the Hardy Party over for the SmackDown Tag Team Champions?
Is the Hardy Party over for the SmackDown Tag Team Champions?

The Hardy Boyz are regarded by many as the greatest tag team of all time, and rightly so.

Getting their big break in the WWF all the way back in 1995, the real-life brothers have held plenty of tag titles, and appeared in some of the company's greatest matches.

Though they are the reigning SmackDown tag team champions, reports that Jeff Hardy has been nursing an injury has put this latest reign into question.

This rumor has been given fuel by the fact that Matt has been tagging with Apollo Crews at live events, instead of his brother.

The Woken One has said that they will address this rumor tonight.

Could the titles be vacated tonight, and if so, who will be the next WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions?

