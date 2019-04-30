×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Matt Hardy shares major update on Jeff Hardy's WWE status

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
220   //    30 Apr 2019, 09:51 IST


Hopefully, Jeff makes a return soon
Hopefully, Jeff makes a return soon

What's the story?

Recently, WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy posted a video on his Twitter account, addressing the rumors of Jeff Hardy's WWE status.

Matt stated that the WWE Universe will get all answers regarding Jeff's status on tonight's SmackDown Live.


Also read: Matt Hardy shares incredible WWE record


In case you didn't know...

The Hardy Boyz recently made a triumphant return to the blue brand, winning the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships in the process.

Last week, Jeff Hardy suffered a right knee injury at a WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin, during a tag team match pitting The Hardy Boyz with The Usos. The rumor mill speculated that Jeff would be undergoing surgery soon, but the rumor wasn't confirmed.


The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy took to Twitter and posted a video, addressing the WWE Universe. Here's what Hardy said in the video:

Hello WWE Universe and pro-wrestling fans across the globe! I'm here in Huntington, West Virginia. I'm getting ready to compete in a WWE live event, but I want to take a minute and acknowledge... there's a lot of rumors floating around online about my brother, Brother Nero, Jeff Hardy. And I wanna say this... tomorrow night, on SmackDown Live, we will answer all your questions and we'll address all of these rumors. Don't miss, tomorrow night, Matt and Jeff Hardy, The Hardy Boyz will let you know, what the status of Jeff Hardy is!

What's next?

The status of The Hardy Boyz is up in the air at this point. There have been rumors going around, stating that the duo might drop the titles on the upcoming SmackDown Live episode. Hopefully, Jeff Hardy makes a full recovery and comes back to entertain the WWE Universe on a weekly basis.

 What are your thoughts on Matt's announcement? Sound off in the comment section!

Tags:
WWE SmackDown The Hardy Boyz Jeff Hardy Matt Hardy
Advertisement
WWE News: Huge changes in Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy's WWE schedule confirmed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Huge update emerges on Jeff Hardy's injury status
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Real reason backstage the Hardy Boyz returned to WWE SmackDown this week
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Matt Hardy returned & the Hardy Boyz reunited on WWE SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Team reunites on SmackDown as Matt Hardy returns to action
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy teases huge changes to his WWE character
RELATED STORY
5 things The Hardy Boyz need to change in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy reveals a list of dream tag teams The Hardy Boyz would like to face
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy reacts to winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy responds to John Oliver 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us