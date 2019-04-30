WWE News: Matt Hardy shares major update on Jeff Hardy's WWE status

Hopefully, Jeff makes a return soon

What's the story?

Recently, WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy posted a video on his Twitter account, addressing the rumors of Jeff Hardy's WWE status.

Matt stated that the WWE Universe will get all answers regarding Jeff's status on tonight's SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

The Hardy Boyz recently made a triumphant return to the blue brand, winning the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships in the process.

Last week, Jeff Hardy suffered a right knee injury at a WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin, during a tag team match pitting The Hardy Boyz with The Usos. The rumor mill speculated that Jeff would be undergoing surgery soon, but the rumor wasn't confirmed.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy took to Twitter and posted a video, addressing the WWE Universe. Here's what Hardy said in the video:

Hello WWE Universe and pro-wrestling fans across the globe! I'm here in Huntington, West Virginia. I'm getting ready to compete in a WWE live event, but I want to take a minute and acknowledge... there's a lot of rumors floating around online about my brother, Brother Nero, Jeff Hardy. And I wanna say this... tomorrow night, on SmackDown Live, we will answer all your questions and we'll address all of these rumors. Don't miss, tomorrow night, Matt and Jeff Hardy, The Hardy Boyz will let you know, what the status of Jeff Hardy is!

Tomorrow night on #SDLive, The Hardys will address the online rumors that are going around about @JEFFHARDYBRAND. pic.twitter.com/ubSH3HvHpQ — Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 30, 2019

What's next?

The status of The Hardy Boyz is up in the air at this point. There have been rumors going around, stating that the duo might drop the titles on the upcoming SmackDown Live episode. Hopefully, Jeff Hardy makes a full recovery and comes back to entertain the WWE Universe on a weekly basis.

