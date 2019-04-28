WWE News: Matt Hardy shares incredible WWE achievement

Matt and Jeff, with Wyatt

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently took to Instagram and shared an incredible stat on his Tag Team Championship win.

Hardy stated that he is the only performer in WWE history to hold 5 different versions of the promotion's tag team belts.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Hardy came into the WWE during the mid-90s and worked occasionally as a jobber. During the peak of the Attitude Era, Matt was signed to a full-time contract in 1998. Matt and his brother Jeff Hardy became known as The Hardy Boyz and turned into one of the hottest acts on WWE TV.

The rivalry between The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, and The Dudley Boyz is widely regarded as the greatest tag team rivalry in WWE history. The three teams met on two separate occasions at WrestleMania, with Edge and Christian bagging the gold both times.

Hardy went on to win the Tag Team Titles on several occasions, along with his brother Jeff.

The heart of the matter

Recently, The Hardy Boyz made their triumphant return to SmackDown Live, winning the brand's Tag Team Titles in the process. As per Matt Hardy's latest post on Instagram, he has won five different versions of the WWE Tag Team Titles, and is the only wrestler in the promotion's storied history to achieve this incredible feat.

In addition to being a decorated Tag Team Champion, Matt Hardy is also a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion, United States Champion, and Cruiserweight Champion.

What's next?

Matt Hardy's career has seen a resurgence over the course of the past few years. Hopefully, he will go on to have another fulfilling run in WWE and get a proper retirement in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Matt Hardy's achievement?