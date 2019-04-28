WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer becomes Tag Team Champion, extends World Record

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 453 // 28 Apr 2019, 11:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lawler has admitted he has lost count of his championship wins

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler recently added another title to his impressive record of championship wins.

Lawler won the Northeast Wrestling Tag Team Championship alongside his partner, Keith Youngblood.

In case you didn't know...

Before taking on the helm of a color commentator in WWE in the early 90s, Jerry Lawler enjoyed a legendary run as a professional wrestler in Memphis Wrestling. Over the course of a decades-long career, he has won countless championships, with many claiming the number to be somewhere around 171!

During his time off from WWE, Lawler went on to compete in several independent promotions like Xcitement Wrestling Federation and Maryland Championship Wrestling.

Lawler is also known for being a heel counterpart to Jim Ross' babyface announcing in the late 90s, going all the way to the late 2000s. In 2007, Jerry Lawler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Also read: Brock Lesnar on UFC inviting him for a championship match

The heart of the matter

Lawler recently posted a picture on his Facebook timeline, that features him and Keith Youngblood wearing the Northeast Wrestling Tag Team Championships. He stated that he has lost count on the number of championships he has won till date, assuming this one to be his 171st or 172nd reign. The Hall of Famer also thanked WWE legend Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat for being in his corner during the tag team title match.

What's next?

Lawler has done it all in professional wrestling, and he still doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. It would be interesting to see how long does The King hold this championship.

What are your thoughts on Jerry Lawler's win? Sound off in the comment section!