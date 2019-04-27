WWE News: Brock Lesnar reacts to UFC inviting him to fight Daniel Cormier

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 27 Apr 2019

What's the story?

Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar recently spoke with Rod Pederson in a rare appearance.

Lesnar opened up on UFC inviting him to fight Daniel Cormier for the UFC World Heavyweight Title, stating that he hasn't made his mind up on it yet.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar's perk-filled contract allows him to enjoy a bunch of privileges. He lost the Universal Title to Seth Rollins in the opening match of WrestleMania 35, and UFC is planning for him to meet the current Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, somewhere down the line.

Lesnar had confronted Cormier at UFC 226, and it's being reported that the UFC is planning for the two behemoths to lock horns at a future PPV.

The heart of the matter

While talking with Rod Pederson, Lesnar shared his views on UFC inviting him for the match. Lesnar stated that UFC has certainly made him an offer to fight Cormier this summer, but he hasn't made up his mind yet.

Lesnar also touched upon a string of other topics during the appearance in front of a sold-out crowd of a thousand fans. He revealed that an incident involving his mother led to him deciding to be a wrestler. Additionally, Lesnar shared a hilarious story involving his arch-nemesis, The Big Show.

Also, The Beast opened up on rejecting a bunch of movie offers that The Rock made him in the past, plus the real reason why he can't give interviews on a regular basis.

What's next?

Lesnar hasn't been seen ever since his loss at the hands of Seth Rollins at WrsestleMania 35. It would be interesting to see him get inside the octagon, after a long hiatus.

Would you like to see Lesnar back in the UFC?