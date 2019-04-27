×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Brock Lesnar reacts to UFC inviting him to fight Daniel Cormier

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
766   //    27 Apr 2019, 08:12 IST

Lesnar opened up on UFC inviting him to fight Daniel Cormier for the UFC World Heavyweight Title, stating that he hasn't made his mind up on it yet
Lesnar opened up on UFC inviting him to fight Daniel Cormier for the UFC World Heavyweight Title, stating that he hasn't made his mind up on it yet

What's the story?

Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar recently spoke with Rod Pederson in a rare appearance.

Lesnar opened up on UFC inviting him to fight Daniel Cormier for the UFC World Heavyweight Title, stating that he hasn't made his mind up on it yet.


In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar's perk-filled contract allows him to enjoy a bunch of privileges. He lost the Universal Title to Seth Rollins in the opening match of WrestleMania 35, and UFC is planning for him to meet the current Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, somewhere down the line.


Lesnar had confronted Cormier at UFC 226, and it's being reported that the UFC is planning for the two behemoths to lock horns at a future PPV.


The heart of the matter

While talking with Rod Pederson, Lesnar shared his views on UFC inviting him for the match. Lesnar stated that UFC has certainly made him an offer to fight Cormier this summer, but he hasn't made up his mind yet.

Lesnar also touched upon a string of other topics during the appearance in front of a sold-out crowd of a thousand fans. He revealed that an incident involving his mother led to him deciding to be a wrestler. Additionally, Lesnar shared a hilarious story involving his arch-nemesis, The Big Show.

Also, The Beast opened up on rejecting a bunch of movie offers that The Rock made him in the past, plus the real reason why he can't give interviews on a regular basis.


What's next?

Lesnar hasn't been seen ever since his loss at the hands of Seth Rollins at WrsestleMania 35. It would be interesting to see him get inside the octagon, after a long hiatus.

Would you like to see Lesnar back in the UFC?

Tags:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
Advertisement
WWE/UFC News: Favorite to win Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier revealed
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Daniel Cormier willing to fight Stipe Miocic instead of Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: Brock Lesnar to return to UFC in August
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Brock Lesnar is not on RAW
RELATED STORY
UFC/WWE News: Dana White provides surprising update on Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Cormier
RELATED STORY
WWE: 5 Things that will happen if Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship 
RELATED STORY
5 UFC fighters who can replace Brock Lesnar as Paul Heyman's Beast
RELATED STORY
Five things you should expect from Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins' rivalry
RELATED STORY
Top 3 reasons why Brock Lesnar could face Seth Rollins in WWE's return to Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar reveals why he signs short-term contracts with WWE and UFC
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us