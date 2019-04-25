WWE News: Brock Lesnar reveals why he doesn't give interviews

What's the story?

Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar recently appeared as a keynote speaker at the Assiniboia Sports Celebrity Dinner & Auction.

Lesnar revealed that the reason he doesn't give interviews is because his lawyer has instructed him to do so.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar is widely regarded as one of the most dominant athletes in the history of professional wrestling. The Beast has had decorated WWE and UFC careers, and has held the top championships on both promotions.

Over the course of the past several years, it has come to light that Lesnar likes to keep to himself. He has always preferred staying away from the spotlight as much as he can. As a result, the WWE Universe rarely sees him making a public appearance or giving a sit-down interview.

The heart of the matter

Lesnar had a very interesting response when he was enquired on his unwillingness to give interviews.

Lesnar stated that he doesn't have any problem with giving interviews or making appearances, but his lawyer has instructed him to avoid doing the same. Lesnar added that he's a blunt guy, who will not shy away from speaking anything that comes to his mind. Sometimes, blurting out the wrong words can lead to serious trouble, and that's the reason his lawyer doesn't want him to give interviews.

Lesnar's lawyer couldn't be more in the right here. The Beast once went off script on Monday Night Raw and ended up referring to Hulk Hogan as "grandpa", which didn't sit well with The Immortal One.

What's next?

Lesnar lost his Universal Title in the opening match at WrestleMania 35 against Seth Rollins, and hasn't been seen since in the WWE. As usually is the case, fans can expect Lesnar to come back for a major PPV like SummerSlam.

What are your thoughts on Lesnar's response? Sound off in the comment section!