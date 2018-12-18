5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown Live (December 18, 2018)

Asuka won the SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC, thanks to an assist from Ronda Rousey.

We are just hours away from the first SmackDown Live after WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, and the men and women of Tuesday nights have a lot to prove.

Whilst the WWE Champion Daniel Bryan clung on to the title at TLC, Team Blue did see a new Women's Champion crowned in Asuka.

But now with TLC in the history books, the SmackDown Live Superstars will be hoping to build a wave of momentum as the road to WrestleMania begins, with the journey to the 2019 Royal Rumble.

It has been a shocking year for WWE, one filled with ups and downs, but tonight the Superstars of SmackDown Live need to focus on surviving, with plenty of huge things already being promised.

Here are five things you absolutely need to know before the December 18th, 2018 episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

5: Can anyone reach The Bar?

The Bar won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at SmackDown 1,000.

Since capturing the Tag Team Championships at SmackDown 1,000, The Bar have reigned over the tag team division, and continued their winning ways at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs.

Not only did they retain over former champions The New Day, Sheamus and Cesaro were also able to defeat The Usos, proving themselves as the top team on the show.

But with little other competition, the question remains, what is next for The Bar?

They have seemingly dispatched every team they can, so perhaps it is time for the Europeans to aim for singles championship gold.

Or maybe a new team will step up and challenge them, which could lead to some highly entertaining matches.

Either way, don't expect any humility from Sheamus or Cesaro when they come to SmackDown Live tonight.

