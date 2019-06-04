5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown Live (June 4th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 29 // 04 Jun 2019, 21:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What will the former Universal Champion have to say following The Undertaker's strong words on RAW?

In just a few hours, the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, will play host to the latest edition of SmackDown Live.

Following a blockbuster edition of Monday Night RAW, the blue brand will have to deal with the fallout of Brock Lesnar not cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, meaning SmackDown's WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is still a target for the Beast.

As if that wasn't enough, tonight will also see a certain WWE Hall of Famer make his first appearance on the blue brand ever, as the Superstars of SmackDown Live prepare for the third WWE pay per view in Saudi Arabia: Super Showdown.

Here are five things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown Live.

#5: Lars to give an exclusive interview

The collosal Superstar will give a rare interview tonight on SmackDown Live.

Lars Sullivan is a strange man.

Joining the WWE main roster recently, Sullivan has been truly dominant in every way, crushing opponent after opponent, recently targetting the Lucha House Party.

Though Sullivan has shown his dominance, his motives behind attacking the trio of Cruiserweights remains unclear.

Tonight, the Freak will give a rare exclusive interview, though what Sullivan has to say remains unclear.

Advertisement

What will Lars say (and do) tonight, just a handful of days away from his three on one handicap match against the Lucha House Party at Super ShowDown?

With Lars chatting, this may be the perfect time for the trio of Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik to strike against Sullivan, after so many weeks of being attacked.

That said though, perhaps the Cruiserweights should bide their time, and let their actions speak louder than words when the Superstars square off in Jeddah.

1 / 5 NEXT