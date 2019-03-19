5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown Live (March 19th, 2019)

Will Kofi Kingston go the distance tonight on route to WrestleMania 35?

We are less than three weeks until WWE WrestleMania 35, and the signs are all there.

There's an electricity in the air, as everyone on RAW, SmackDown Live, 205 Live and NXT try to prove why they deserve a spot on the huge show.

Last week, Kofi Kingston hoped to prove himself, until he was given a seemingly impossible ultimatum by WWE Chairman, Mr. McMahon.

What will the Boss have planned tonight for the New Day star, who is hoping that tonight will be the next step of a dream coming true?

There have already been some huge announcements for tonight's blockbuster show, and there's sure to be plenty of surprises.

Here are five things you definitely need to know before tonight's very special edition of WWE SmackDown Live.

#5 Another sermon from the book of Bryan

Bryan has lambasted the crowd for weeks for what he describes as their wasteful behavior.

Daniel Bryan has been riding high ever since he captured the WWE Championship last November.

Using underhanded tactics to steal the title from AJ Styles, the new Bryan has not held back in his disdain for the Phenomenal One, or the fans who once adored him.

Ridiculing the fans for their alleged wasteful attitudes, the former YES! Man who attacked fans on everything from being fickle, to what they eat.

As WrestleMania 35 dawns, it's incredible that this is the same man who came out of retirement to a hero's welcome just 12 months ago.

Tonight, expect Bryan to have another lecture ready for the fans, who he claims are ruining the earth he has sworn to protect.

Expect Bryan to have a keen eye on tonight's very special main event, but we'll get to that later...

