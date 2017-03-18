Brad Maddox: 5 Things you probably did not know about the man who is reportedly involved in Paige's leaked content scandal

From a shocking gimmick to the reason he was fired. Here are some things that you might not know about Brad Maddox.

18 Mar 2017, 15:12 IST

Brad Maddox has become an internet sensation in no time thanks to due to the leaked private videos and photos of Paige.

The former WWE superstar, who has been out of the limelight for a long time, is suddenly back making headlines and though this might not earn him a spot back on the WWE roster, it could get him some independent bookings because in the professional wrestling business: all publicity is good publicity.

Brad was not one of those main event level names that captured the attention of fans even during his time in the WWE, and this is why the fans know little about him. Now that Brad is back in the news, here is a look at some of the things that you probably did not know about him.

#5 He’s a former OVW Heavyweight champion

Brad Maddox might’ve not won any major championships during his time on the WWE main roster. But he did have plenty of championship success in WWE’s developmental territories. Maddox is a one-time OVW Heavyweight champion and he won the title after winning a Battle Royal back in 2010. It is a title that was held by some notable names like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and a string of others in the past.

Apart from this, Brad had held the OVW television championship once as well. The now defunct FCW 15 championship, which had matches under the 15-minute iron man rule, also has a place on his CV. He was the last FCW 15 champion before the title was deactivated.