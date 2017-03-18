Xavier Woods: 5 Things you probably did not know about him

How well do you know Xavier Woods?

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 18 Mar 2017, 22:13 IST

How well do you know Xavier Woods?

The New Day was a creative gem that fell into WWE’s lap. Initially, the stabled seemed destined to fail, but some great performances from Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston resulted in one of the most memorable turnarounds in recent years.

The Trio would then go on to become the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history, and they are now set to host WrestleMania 33. However, the recently leaked photos and videos featuring Paige, Brad Maddox, and Xavier Woods have cast a shadow over The New Day.

The impact that the leaks will have on the career of Woods is yet to be known. But with Woods in the headlines now, let's take a look at five things you probably didn’t know about him:

Honourable Mention: The private video leak

Changed perceptions

The momentum that Xavier Woods has gathered is currently in jeopardy thanks to the recently leaked private videos and pictures.

Woods was shown in a compromising position with Paige and Brad Maddox.

Woods, Paige, and Maddox have turned into the internet talking points in no time, and it could have a harmful impact on the career of Woods going forward. With more videos reportedly on the way, Woods could have some headaches going forward.

Honourable Mention: Master of Psychology

A master in psychology

Xavier Woods is working towards a PhD, and this is a fact that most fans out there are aware of. But do you know what he studied before pursuing this PhD? Probably not.

Along with his professional wrestling training, Woods attended Furman University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and then finished a master’s degree in psychology. The combination of these two degrees must make him a very intelligent person. As we go further down the list, we will look at certain factoids that will shine a light on Xavier Woods and how he used his skills and intellect to mould his career.